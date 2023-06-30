Deals: Get the 15-Inch MacBook Air for Record-Low Price of $1,199 ($100 Off)

Apple's brand-new 256GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air is back down to $1,199.00 on Amazon today, from its original price of $1,299.00. We've seen this sale one time previously in the middle of June, and it remains the best deal tracked yet on the latest MacBook Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale is available in three of the four colors: Midnight, Space Gray, and Starlight. All three models are in stock, but there are varying delivery dates among them. Midnight and Space Gray have the fastest delivery estimates of around July 2, although Space Gray stock is dwindling. Starlight models are currently being quoting delivery of around July 9–11.

This time around, we aren't tracking any notable discounts on the 512GB models. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.