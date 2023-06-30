Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

Apple today adjusted its estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Android smartphone models in the United States, with some devices slightly increasing in value and others seeing decreases.



Trade-in values increased by $10 or $20 for many newer devices, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the latest iPad Pro, iPad mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air models. Apple Watch SE values rose by up to $10, while Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 5, and 12-inch MacBook values increased by up to $5.

Some older Apple devices saw their trade-in values decrease by up to $10, such as the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, while Android smartphone values declined more steeply. Mac Studio values decreased by up to $75 following the launch of the second-generation model with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips earlier this month.

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple retail store, and the credit can be applied to the purchase of a new Apple product or placed on an Apple gift card. Apple's trade-in page offers a complete list of values for devices.