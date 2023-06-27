Stardew Valley Coming to Apple Arcade on July 21

Apple's subscription gaming service Apple Arcade is set to gain hit title Stardew Valley in July, Apple announced today. Stardew Valley+ will feature the same open-ended farming gameplay with more than 50 hours of content to get through, along with mobile-specific features like auto-save and various control options.



Most people have heard of Stardew Valley at this point, and it is available on the iPhone and iPad for $4.99, but the ‌Apple Arcade‌ version will be available to ‌Apple Arcade‌ subscribers at no additional cost.

Stardew Valley allows players to overhaul an abandoned, overgrown plot of land, turning it into a thriving farm complete with crops, animals, and more. Players will also be able to get to know the townspeople, solving villager quests and taking part in seasonal festivals.

There are caves to explore to fight monsters and gain treasure, and goods collected from crops and animals can be turned into artisan products that sell for more money. Other features include dating events, fishing ponds, clothing and hats to unlock, pets, and more, with the ‌Apple Arcade‌ version including all content from recent updates. Stardew Valley is set to launch on July 21.

Also coming to ‌Apple Arcade‌ in July is a new Hello Kitty simulation game called Hello Kitty Island Adventure (July 28), plus classics like Slay the Spire+ (July 7), LEGO DUPLO WORLD+ (July 7), and Ridiculous Fishing EX (July 14).

‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $4.99 per month, with family members able to share a subscription. The service has more than 100 games, and new content is added on a regular basis.