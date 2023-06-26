Apple Launches 2023 Back to School Promotion in Canada and Mexico

Apple's annual Back to School promotion is now available in Canada and Mexico after launching in the U.S. earlier this month. Now through October 2, college and university students in these countries can receive a free Apple gift card or accessory with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, in addition to Apple's standard educational discount on these products. Students can also receive 20% off AppleCare+ plans for eligible devices.



In Canada, Apple is offering a $200 gift card with any new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac, and a $150 gift card with any new iPad Pro, iPad Air, or Mac mini. The gift card can be used towards purchases of Apple products and accessories, App Store apps, subscriptions to services like Apple Music, iCloud+ storage, and more.

In Mexico, Apple is offering third-generation AirPods with any new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac, second-generation AirPods with any new Mac mini, and a second-generation Apple Pencil with any new iPad Pro or iPad Air. There are various AirPods upgrade options available for an additional cost, such as second-generation AirPods Pro.

The offer is available through Apple's online education store and at physical Apple Store locations for students attending or accepted to a higher-education institution, faculty and staff of higher-education institutions, parents purchasing on behalf of an eligible student, employees of a K-12 institution, and select others. The full terms and conditions for the promotion are available on Apple's regional websites for Canada and Mexico.

Apple likely will launch a similar Back to University promotion in the U.K. and other European countries within the next few weeks.