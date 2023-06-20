Deals: Apple's 13.6-Inch MacBook Air Drops to New Low Price of $949

We've been tracking an ongoing series of discounts across Apple's entire MacBook Air lineup in the wake of the 15-inch model announced at WWDC earlier this month. This week, B&H Photo has a new all-time low price on the 256GB 13.6-inch MacBook Air, priced at $949.00, down from $1,099.00.

This beats the previous record low on this computer by about $50, and B&H Photo only has it in Midnight. The deal will also end tonight at 10:59 p.m. Central Time, so if you're interested be sure to place your order soon.

B&H Photo also has the 512GB model for $1,249.00, down from $1,399.00. This is a solid second-best price on the higher storage model. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.