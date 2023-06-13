Deals: Amazon Takes $49 Off Apple's 15-Inch MacBook Air on Launch Day

by

Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Air is now available to purchase, and Amazon still has the first deal on these notebooks. You can get the 256GB model for $1,249.99 in two colors on Amazon, down from $1,299.00.

MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature YellowNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This $49 discount is still the steepest markdown that we've seen so far on the brand new notebook. Amazon has the Silver and Midnight colors at this price, with delivery estimates between June 15 and June 19.

$49 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,249.99

There's also a discount on the 512GB model, which is available for $1,449.99, down from $1,499.00 in select colors on Amazon. The Space Gray option has the same delivery dates as the 256GB models, but the Starlight color has a late June arrival date.

$49 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,449.99

The new MacBook Air comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 processor, MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and more. For a full rundown on what's new in the MacBook Air, be sure to read our launch post.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

MacWiz_007 Avatar
MacWiz_007
20 minutes ago at 07:11 am
Wow, what a deal. I can buy an extra 1/2 tank of gas or a dozen eggs with these savings!!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

gmailbeforeandafter

Gmail, Google Docs and Google Sheets Gain Support for 2018 iPad Pro Models

Monday February 4, 2019 1:51 pm PST by
Google today updated its Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Sheets apps for iOS devices, introducing support for the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The update brings an optimized form factor that no longer features distracting black bars at the top and bottom of the display in portrait mode or at the sides in landscape mode. Following the update, the Gmail app takes up the entirety of the...
Read Full Article22 comments
macos monterey

Here Are All the Macs Compatible With macOS Monterey

Monday June 7, 2021 12:17 pm PDT by
macOS Monterey is compatible with many of the Macs that were able to run macOS Big Sur, but it drops support for some older MacBook Air and iMac models from 2013 and 2014. A full compatibility list is below: iMac - Late 2015 and later iMac Pro - 2017 and later MacBook Air - Early 2015 and later MacBook Pro - Early 2015 and later Mac Pro - Late 2013 and later Mac mini -...
Read Full Article250 comments