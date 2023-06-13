Deals: Amazon Takes $49 Off Apple's 15-Inch MacBook Air on Launch Day

Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Air is now available to purchase, and Amazon still has the first deal on these notebooks. You can get the 256GB model for $1,249.99 in two colors on Amazon, down from $1,299.00.

This $49 discount is still the steepest markdown that we've seen so far on the brand new notebook. Amazon has the Silver and Midnight colors at this price, with delivery estimates between June 15 and June 19.

There's also a discount on the 512GB model, which is available for $1,449.99, down from $1,499.00 in select colors on Amazon. The Space Gray option has the same delivery dates as the 256GB models, but the Starlight color has a late June arrival date.

The new MacBook Air comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 processor, MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and more. For a full rundown on what's new in the MacBook Air, be sure to read our launch post.

