New Mac Pro Has 'Product of Thailand' Label, Final Assembly Still in USA

Apple's new Mac Pro has a "Product of Thailand" label, but final assembly of the desktop computer still takes place in the U.S., according to an FCC filing.



For the previous-generation Mac Pro released in 2019, Apple said the computer included components designed, developed, and manufactured by more than a dozen American companies for units being distributed to U.S. customers. With the Mac Pro now having a "Product of Thailand" label, however, it's unclear how many of the components are sourced from the U.S. still. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Fine print on 2023 Mac Pro models sold in the U.S. reads:

Designed by Apple in California. Product of Thailand. Final assembly in the USA.

Fine print on 2019 Mac Pro models sold in the U.S. read:

Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in USA.

Both the 2013 and 2019 models of the Mac Pro were assembled by manufacturing company Flex in Austin, Texas, and the label indicates that final assembly of the Mac Pro will continue to be based in the U.S., even if manufacturing is largely in Thailand. All other Macs are fully manufactured and assembled in Asian countries.

The new Mac Pro features the same overall design as the 2019 model, but it has been updated with Apple's custom M2 Ultra chip. The computer can be ordered now, and will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores this Tuesday.