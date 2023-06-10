The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2023 With Craig Federighi and Others Now Available on YouTube

The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2023 is now available to watch on YouTube. Daring Fireball's John Gruber discussed the Vision Pro and other WWDC announcements with Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi, hardware engineering chief John Ternus, AR/VR chief Mike Rockwell, and marketing chief Greg Joswiak.

The on-stage interview took place on Wednesday at the California Theatre in San Jose, California, and runs for approximately two hours.

