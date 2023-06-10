The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2023 With Craig Federighi and Others Now Available on YouTube

The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2023 is now available to watch on YouTube. Daring Fireball's John Gruber discussed the Vision Pro and other WWDC announcements with Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi, hardware engineering chief John Ternus, AR/VR chief Mike Rockwell, and marketing chief Greg Joswiak.


The on-stage interview took place on Wednesday at the California Theatre in San Jose, California, and runs for approximately two hours.

Check out our WWDC 2023 recap for more details about Apple's announcements, and be sure to listen to our special edition of The MacRumors Show podcast recorded at Apple Park. We were also able to test the Vision Pro and shared our first impressions.

Top Rated Comments

dwaltwhit Avatar
dwaltwhit
21 minutes ago at 11:09 am
Staged as on a stage or staged as in questions and answers are all prewritten?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yegon Avatar
yegon
17 minutes ago at 11:13 am
The only win here is that it’s not Rene Ritchie. I swear that guy craps out AirTags.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
