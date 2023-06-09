Vision Pro With Mystery USB-C Adapter Spotted in WWDC Video

by

At various points in Apple's Platforms State of the Unions video for developers, a Vision Pro headset with a USB-C adapter attached to the right side of the headset can be seen, leading to some speculation on social media as to what the adapter is for.

Vision Pro USB C Adapter
It appears that the adapter has a USB-C cable leading to a Mac Studio in one shot, although there is no definitive view to confirm this. In this scenario, it is possible the adapter could provide a direct connection to a Mac for visionOS app development in Xcode, but the adapter's purpose ultimately remains a mystery for now.

The Vision Pro's external battery pack attaches to the left side of the headset, so the USB-C adapter is connected on the other side.

Vision Pro isn't launching until early 2024, so we'll learn more details about the headset over the coming months. Apple will also be making Vision Pro developer kits available in July, which could help to paint a better picture.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
20 minutes ago at 11:41 am
Is that a dongle?

Does anyone remember the separate battery pack for the GameBoy?



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
18 minutes ago at 11:42 am
woooohoooo...the Apple Vision Pro Dongle!

.

Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
18 minutes ago at 11:43 am
Ian Zelbo's concept renders turned out to be the closest for the visor.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
23 minutes ago at 11:38 am
Part of me is under a lot of hopium that it's an adapter to be able to use the Vision Pro with PCVR.

PLEASE APPLE I BEG YOU! THE ZUCK HAS COMPLETELY DOMINATED PCVR WE NEED BETTER HEADSETS!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
22 minutes ago at 11:38 am
Obviously to connect to Xcode on Mac. Come on, there’s a MacBook right beside it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
addamas Avatar
addamas
17 minutes ago at 11:44 am

remember Apple Watch had a diagnostic port?
Ah yeah… and what Apple did when people wanted to make a band with additional battery in it? :)

https://www.macrumors.com/2016/04/18/reserve-strap-suspends-shipments/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
