MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Ultra From iMazing

To celebrate the upcoming release of watchOS 10, we've teamed up with iMazing to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Ultra, Apple's top-of-the-line Apple Watch option, and a copy of the iMazing iPhone backup software.



For those unfamiliar with iMazing, it's an ‌iPhone‌ management app for Mac that's an alternative to Apple's Finder-based ‌iPhone‌ management system. You can get it on Windows machines too, where it can be used instead of iTunes. iMazing offers far more versatility than Apple's built-in ‌iPhone‌ management options, and it will be ready to go for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma when the updates launch.



With iMazing, you can create hassle-free wireless backups of your ‌iPhone‌, with multiple versions available. With iCloud backup, new backups overwrite your old backups, so you can get in a sticky situation if you need access to something that was overwritten. You won't lose older files that you might be looking for with iMazing, and there are even options to schedule your backups regularly. Backups can be saved to any local storage device, including a NAS, keeping your data out of the cloud.

For transferring photos from an iOS device to a Mac or vice versa, there is a drag and drop option for moving images around. You can keep the images that you want and get rid of the clutter, with iMazing offering support for HEIF, RAW, PNG, and JPG files. A built-in EXIF viewer shows data on file type, size, and location, plus there are tools for creating and editing albums for easy organization.



Backups of iMessages and WhatsApp can be created with iMazing, and not only can you save all of the text, it also keeps a copy of photos, videos, contacts, and links. iMazing is also useful for music management because you can transfer songs from an iOS device to a computer or from a computer to an iOS device. It's particularly useful if you have an old ‌iPhone‌ or iPod and no other way to get the music off of it, or if you simply want a way to manage physical media without relying on cloud music services. All media types are supported, and iMazing has an included media player so you don't even need to swap apps to hear your songs.



iMazing makes upgrading to a new device easy with device-to-device transfers. You can pick and choose what you want to move from your old device to your new device, and there is a drag-and-drop Quick Transfer feature if you just want to move a few files.



For apps, iMazing keeps backups and can be used to restore app data of deleted apps, plus you can do quick mass cleanups with just a few clicks if your ‌iPhone‌ tends to get cluttered with apps.

If you want to get a copy of iMazing, you can do so from the iMazing website. iMazing is priced at $39.99 for a single device, with multi-device licenses also available.

We have an ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ and a free copy of iMazing for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (June 9) at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 23. The winner will be chosen randomly on June 23 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.