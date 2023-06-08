Mark Zuckerberg Says Apple Vision Pro Has No 'Magical Solutions'

by

In a companywide meeting with employees today, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to Apple's announcement of the Vision Pro, according to The Verge's Alex Heath. Zuckerberg said the Vision Pro has no "magical solutions" that Meta has not thought of, and "costs seven times more" than its recently-announced Quest 3 headset.

Zuckerberg Vision Pro
Zuckerberg's full comments, as reported by The Verge:

Apple finally announced their headset, so I want to talk about that for a second. I was really curious to see what they were gonna ship. And obviously I haven’t seen it yet, so I’ll learn more as we get to play with it and see what happens and how people use it.

From what I’ve seen initially, I’d say the good news is that there’s no kind of magical solutions that they have to any of the constraints on laws and physics that our teams haven’t already explored and thought of. They went with a higher resolution display, and between that and all the technology they put in there to power it, it costs seven times more and now requires so much energy that now you need a battery and a wire attached to it to use it. They made that design trade-off and it might make sense for the cases that they’re going for.

But look, I think that their announcement really showcases the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this in a way that I think is really important. We innovate to make sure that our products are as accessible and affordable to everyone as possible, and that is a core part of what we do. And we have sold tens of millions of Quests.

More importantly, our vision for the metaverse and presence is fundamentally social. It’s about people interacting in new ways and feeling closer in new ways. Our device is also about being active and doing things. By contrast, every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself. I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want. There’s a real philosophical difference in terms of how we’re approaching this. And seeing what they put out there and how they’re going to compete just made me even more excited and in a lot of ways optimistic that what we’re doing matters and is going to succeed. But it’s going to be a fun journey.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
5 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
Mark Zuckerberg has no idea what he is talking about. He’s probably going to be the first one to Pre-order Apple Vision Pro next year. Stay tuned!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GizmoDVD Avatar
GizmoDVD
4 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
Why did you announce the Meta 3 the Friday before Apple showed this off?

Cmon dude. I have a Meta 2 and it’s a toy compared to this.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
6 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
Oh, come on, Zuck.

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
3 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
Hey Zuck, remember what Steve Balmer said about the iPhone? Yeah.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rafark Avatar
rafark
2 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lyngo Avatar
lyngo
6 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
Here we go... Marky Mark opening his mouth again...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
