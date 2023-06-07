Deals: Apple's 13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air Hits New Low Price of $999.00

In the wake of the announcement of the new 15-inch MacBook Air, this week we've been tracking fresh all-time low prices on older models. Yesterday we saw the 2020 256GB M1 MacBook Air at $799.99 on Amazon, which is still available, and today B&H Photo has the 2022 256GB M2 MacBook Air at $999.00, down from $1,099.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This 13.6-inch MacBook Air has a new starting price of $1,099.00 thanks to the introduction of the 15-inch model. So while this is just a $100 discount now, it is the best price we've ever tracked on the model to date and a solid new entry price for the M2 models of the MacBook Air.

B&H Photo also has the 512GB model for $1,299.00, down from $1,399.00. This is a solid second-best price on the higher storage model. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.