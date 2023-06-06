Not Planning to Get the New 15-Inch MacBook Air? Amazon Has the M1 Model for $799.99 Right Now

by

Yesterday, Apple unveiled the all-new MacBook Air, which features a larger 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 processor, and is priced starting at $1,299.00. As always happens when a new product generation is announced, today we're tracking solid all-time low prices on the previous-generation M1 MacBook Air.

Those not interested in the latest and largest MacBook Air model can get the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air for $799.99, down from $999.00. This model debuted in late 2020 and features the M1 chip, and Amazon has all three colors on sale at this record low price.

$199 OFF
M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.99

This older model is still a solid computer with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, up to 18 hours of battery life, and Touch ID. If you're okay with owning a slightly outdated model, this is a great deal on the M1 MacBook Air. We aren't currently seeing any deals on the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air from 2022 right now.

