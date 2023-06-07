Apple TV's Karaoke Feature Will Let You See Yourself On-Screen With tvOS 17 Update

by

Apple TV's karaoke feature is about to get more immersive. Starting with the tvOS 17 update launching later this year, Apple Music Sing will support Continuity Camera, allowing users to see themselves on their TV via a wirelessly-connected iPhone camera.

Apple Music Sing Continuity Camera
Apple said users will be able to apply all-new camera filters as they sing along to the lyrics of their favorite songs to add to the experience.

Apple previously announced that FaceTime is launching on Apple TV with tvOS 17. This will also be enabled by Continuity Camera, allowing for people to use a wirelessly-connected iPhone or iPad camera to participate in a video call on their TV. FaceTime on tvOS requires a second-generation Apple TV 4K released in 2021 or newer.

The new Apple Music Sing feature was announced in a press release highlighting several services-related features coming to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. Other new features include recurring Apple Cash payments, and the ability for businesses to accept iPhone IDs for proof of age and identity later this year.

hacky Avatar
hacky
7 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Perfect. iMirror. This is going to be huge.
klasma Avatar
klasma
5 minutes ago at 09:11 am
“Create a voice that sounds like you but can actually sing” would be a nice feature.
