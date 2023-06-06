How Apple Vision Pro Works With the Mac

by

Apple Vision Pro is a standalone hardware device that has its own processors and does not require a connection to a Mac or an iPhone to operate, but it is able to interface with other Apple devices. With the Mac, for example, the Vision Pro can serve as a Mac display.

apple vision pro mac
Apple says that there's a Mac Virtual Display feature that works wirelessly with the Mac. You can bring your Mac's display into Vision Pro and "place it anywhere in space." You can see each of your Mac apps individually, arranging them in a way that works for you.

According to Apple, the Vision Pro is meant to serve as a "private, portable 4K display" when used with a Mac. Connecting is as simple as looking at a compatible Mac while wearing the Apple Vision headset.

apple vision pro mac desktop
You can connect Mac accessories to the Vision Pro, including the Magic Keyboard and the Magic Trackpad for input purposes. Attaching Bluetooth accessories allows for a typical Mac workflow to continue to be used, with the display replaced by Vision Pro.

Vision Pro is set to launch in early 2024, so we won't know more about how it functions as an actual Mac display replacement until closer to that date. The headset is priced starting at $3,499.

Related Roundup: AR/VR Headset
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

Will Co Avatar
Will Co
28 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
As I understand it, this is effectively just a screen share. What would be very powerful is the ability to create multiple desktops on the Mac and left each into VisionPro. My Mac would then effectively be able to access enormous screen area, rather than one copy of its screen, albeit a large scale version.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LandoTheLost Avatar
LandoTheLost
26 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
Alright Apple, hear me out. A reverse Apple TV that’s a bunch of HDMI inputs that can airplay to the Reality Pro
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
32 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
No, mom, I don't have any other windows open in my Vision Pro — just the one with algebra that you can see on my MacBook.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mongobongo Avatar
mongobongo
14 minutes ago at 03:17 pm

I wonder if this is going to work with Macs that contain Intel Chip.
I can venture a wild guess...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
unregbaron Avatar
unregbaron
6 minutes ago at 03:24 pm
I think a lot of web browsers will be using incognito mode, let's put it that way.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mozumder Avatar
mozumder
31 minutes ago at 03:00 pm
This is gonna be the most sold-out thing ever. Probably a year long waitlist.

I'm anti-VR and even I'm thinking about getting it, if it works with the Mac like this. It's not enough for me to already be working in bed with a laptop under work-from-home - I also want to be able to work while just lying back half asleep.

I'll pay top dollar for anything that'll let me be just a little bit lazier.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

gradiente iphone white

Brazilian Electronics Company Revives Long-Running iPhone Trademark Dispute

Tuesday May 19, 2020 1:06 pm PDT by
Apple has been involved in a long-running iPhone trademark dispute in Brazil, which was revived today by IGB Electronica, a Brazilian consumer electronics company that originally registered the "iPhone" name in 2000. IGB Electronica fought a multi-year battle with Apple in an attempt to get exclusive rights to the "iPhone" trademark, but ultimately lost, and now the case has been brought to...
Read Full Article71 comments