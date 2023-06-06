Apple's Notes App Now Lets You Create Links Between Notes

Apple's stock Notes app got hardly any screen time during yesterday's WWDC keynote, but one powerful addition to the app in iOS 17 is a new ability to link notes and connect related notes together.



With just a few taps, you can create links between notes, making it easy to jump from one idea to another. Long press on a space in any note, and a new "Add Link" option can be found in the pop-up menu. Tapping it lets you link to another note by searching its title or entering a URL.

You can create an optional alternative title for the link, or just stick with the original title for clarity. Once you're done, the link appears as hyperlink-style underlined text in your note, and tapping it snaps you straight into the note you linked to.

The Notes app also offers an additional, quicker way to add links: Typing two greater-than symbols (>>) into a note invokes a list containing your six most recently modified notes, and tapping one instantly adds a link to that note.

The same feature can be found in iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, and it means you can now create wiki-style collections of interlinked notes, allowing you to organize your thoughts or discover new connections and associations between ideas.

‌iOS 17‌, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma are available in developer beta versions now and will be officially released in the fall.