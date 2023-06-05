Apple Now Accepting Trade-Ins of Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro
Apple is now allowing customers to trade-in a Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro for credit towards new Apple product purchases.
As part of Apple's trade-in program, customers can trade in a Mac Studio and receive up to $1,500 of credit towards purchasing a new product. Apple is also offering up to $450 for a 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and up to $775 for a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.
Apple determines the exact value of the traded-in product depending on its condition, such as if it has scratches or dents, and if it functions correctly. If a customer has a device not included on Apple's list of trade-in devices, the company will also recycle it for free. More information can be found on Apple's trade-in page.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in late May anticipated the trade-in policy change would happen on June 5, the same day that WWDC 2023 kicked off.
They don't lose their value quickly, Apple has always been horrid with their trade-in values. Always sell it yourself if you want max value.
You're going to need to trade in all your M1 and M2 devices to afford the Vision Pro.
Macs now lose their value so quickly!