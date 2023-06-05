Apple Now Accepting Trade-Ins of Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro

Apple is now allowing customers to trade-in a Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro for credit towards new Apple product purchases.



As part of Apple's trade-in program, customers can trade in a Mac Studio and receive up to $1,500 of credit towards purchasing a new product. Apple is also offering up to $450 for a 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and up to $775 for a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

Apple determines the exact value of the traded-in product depending on its condition, such as if it has scratches or dents, and if it functions correctly. If a customer has a device not included on Apple's list of trade-in devices, the company will also recycle it for free. More information can be found on Apple's trade-in page.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in late May anticipated the trade-in policy change would happen on June 5, the same day that WWDC 2023 kicked off.