Apple Says Original 12-Inch MacBook Will Be Obsolete at End of June

Apple plans to add the original 12-inch MacBook to its obsolete products list on June 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. Once classified as obsolete, the laptop will no longer be eligible for repairs or service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, as parts will no longer be available.

Apple classifies a product as technologically obsolete once more than seven years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. The original 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in April 2016 upon the release of a second-generation model with improved specs, so the laptop recently crossed that seven-year mark.

Introduced in March 2015, the 12-inch MacBook featured a thin and light design that weighed just two pounds, and it was also Apple's first fanless notebook. Pricing started at $1,299, with the original model's standard specs including a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core M processor, integrated Intel graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Key design aspects of the 12-inch MacBook included a single USB-C port for charging and data transfer, an all-new Force Touch trackpad, and a terraced battery design that allowed for a larger battery to fit inside the notebook's thin chassis.

Unfortunately, the 12-inch MacBook was also the first MacBook model to feature Apple's infamous butterfly switch keyboard design, which is prone to failure and was eventually dropped from the entire MacBook lineup after years of complaints and lawsuits. Apple last updated the 12-inch MacBook in June 2017, and it was discontinued in July 2019.

Top Rated Comments

tripsync Avatar
tripsync
7 minutes ago at 11:24 am
forget the single usb-c port, it was super underpowered. needed the power of an M1 to be appealing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phill85 Avatar
phill85
6 minutes ago at 11:25 am
My favorite computer I have ever had was the April 2015 MacBook 12”. I need to get the battery replaced asap :s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
5 minutes ago at 11:25 am
I wish Apple would bring a 12" MacBook back. It's an ideal display screen size for so many people. Just flawless!

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LawJolla Avatar
LawJolla
4 minutes ago at 11:27 am
Form factor is the absolute best. Everyone LOVED it.

But it was missing horsepower.

We need an M-Powered version!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

