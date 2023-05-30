Apple's WWDC 2023 Animated 'AR Experience' Now Live

by

Ahead of Apple's keynote event at WWDC on Monday, June 5, the company's annual "AR experience" easter egg is now available.

wwdc 2023 ar experience
Apple's imagery for WWDC 2023 has a bubble-like theme that emphasizes the colors of iridescent thin film interference. The AR experience shows an Apple logo-shaped bubble that animates clockwise with the date of June 5, 2023 in the center.

To view the AR experience, open up the Apple Events website on an iPhone or iPad and tap on "View the AR experience." From there, you can scan the area around you to see the logo in real time, or view it in "Object" mode to get a clearer picture of what it looks like without having to navigate your physical environment.

Apple's event will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 5. In addition to being streamed on YouTube, the event can be watched through the events webpage and in the Apple TV app. If you're unable to watch, you can tune in to the MacRumors live blog on the site or follow along with our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

Tags: AR, WWDC 2023

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
17 minutes ago at 06:59 am
Exciting! The only time of the year I actually use the AR feature on iPhone each year ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SoldOnApple Avatar
SoldOnApple
12 minutes ago at 07:03 am
I'm still saving to upgrade my M1 MBP and soon Apple will be showing me even more expensive things I can't afford. It's very painful to be an Apple fan on a budget.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Google Assistant

Google I/O 2016: Assistant, Home, Allo, Duo, Android N, and More

Wednesday May 18, 2016 11:51 am PDT by
Google hosted its annual I/O developers keynote at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California today, announcing multiple new products and services related to Android, search, messaging, home automation, and more. Google Assistant Google Assistant is described as a "conversational assistant" that builds upon Google Now based on two-way dialog. The tool can be used, for example,...
Read Full Article449 comments