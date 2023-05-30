Apple's WWDC 2023 Animated 'AR Experience' Now Live

Ahead of Apple's keynote event at WWDC on Monday, June 5, the company's annual "AR experience" easter egg is now available.



Apple's imagery for WWDC 2023 has a bubble-like theme that emphasizes the colors of iridescent thin film interference. The AR experience shows an Apple logo-shaped bubble that animates clockwise with the date of June 5, 2023 in the center.

To view the AR experience, open up the Apple Events website on an iPhone or iPad and tap on "View the AR experience." From there, you can scan the area around you to see the logo in real time, or view it in "Object" mode to get a clearer picture of what it looks like without having to navigate your physical environment.

Apple's event will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 5. In addition to being streamed on YouTube, the event can be watched through the events webpage and in the Apple TV app. If you're unable to watch, you can tune in to the MacRumors live blog on the site or follow along with our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.