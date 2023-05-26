The Best Memorial Day Deals on Apple Products Including AirPods, MacBook Pro, and More

Earlier today we shared the best Apple-related tech accessory deals happening this Memorial Day weekend, and now we're focusing on the best deals you can find today for Apple products. This includes all-time low prices on AirPods, iPads, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, and much more.

Most of the sales in this article will be found on Amazon, although there are a few deals at other retailers like Verizon and B&H Photo as well. Like with the accessory sales, we don't know how long these holiday discounts will last for, so if you're interested be sure to place your orders before the long weekend ends.



AirPods

AirPods 2

The AirPods 2 sit at $99.00 on Amazon this weekend, which has been one of the most consistent deals on any AirPods model for all of 2023, and is an overall second-best price.

AirPods 3

Verizon has the AirPods 3 at $20 off this weekend, with both models just $10 away from their previous all-time low prices.

AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 have again hit $199.99 on Verizon, down from $249.00. If you prefer to shop on Amazon, the retailer is matching this price.

AirPods Max

Amazon has the AirPods Max at $99 off in multiple colors this weekend, available for $449.99. Keep an eye on delivery dates, some colors are seeing delayed arrival windows into late June.

Apple Watch

Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 models have dropped by $70 on Amazon this weekend, starting at $329.00 for the 41mm GPS model. Both GPS models are all-time low prices.

SE (2022)

It's been a few weeks since we tracked record low prices on the 2022 Apple Watch SE, but these have returned on Amazon. Prices start at $219.00 for the 40mm GPS model, and also include cellular devices.

Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $701.99 for the Yellow Ocean Band, which is an all-time low price. However, delivery is delayed into July, so it may be worth looking into the second-best price options also available on Amazon this weekend, priced at $729.99.

iPads

iPad (2021)

Amazon has Apple's 2021 iPad on sale for up to $79 off for the Wi-Fi models, and there are also a few discounts on cellular models as well.

iPad (2022)

For the more recent model, you'll find $50 off these tablets. Across the board these are all-time low prices on the newest iPad.

iPad Air (2022)

The iPad Air from 2022 has hit $99 off every model this weekend, including Wi-Fi and cellular tablets. Prices start at $499.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi.

iPad mini 6 (2021)

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 has returned to $399.99 on Amazon, down from $499.00, which is a match of the record low price on this model.

Macs

MacBook Air (2020)

The best entry-level price in the current MacBook lineup can be found on the 2020 MacBook Air for $799.99 on Amazon, down from $999.00. This is an all-time low price.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

The best deal on the previous-generation 14-inch MacBook Pro can be found on the 1TB model, which is down to $1,899.00, from $2,499.00.

13-inch MacBook Pro (2022)

Amazon has Apple's M2 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,099.00, which is $200 in savings and an all-time low price.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2023)

Multiple retailers have best-ever prices on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, which is available for $250 off from B&H Photo and Amazon.

16-inch MacBook Pro (2023)

Similar to 14-inch models, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is seeing $250 off numerous models. All of these sales listed below represent all-time low prices.

M2 Mac mini

Amazon also has record low prices on the M2 Mac mini, starting at $499.00 on the 256GB model.

