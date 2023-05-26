Memorial Day Deals: Discover This Weekend's Best Apple-Related Tech Accessory Sales
We're now just a few days away from Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, and numerous retailers have opened up major discounts on Apple-related products as we head into the long weekend. This includes sales from popular accessory companies like Twelve South, Mophie, Satechi, Belkin, and much more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Anker
Anker's Memorial Day deal event is focusing on its portable power station accessories, with as much as $400 off these devices. You'll only find these deals on Anker's website, and each one has a unique coupon code that you can clip on their product pages to get the deals.
- PowerHouse 535 (512Wh/500W) - $449.99, down from $499.99
- PowerHouse 555 (1024Wh/1000W) - $699.99, down from $899.99
- PowerHouse 757 (1229Wh/1500W) - $949.99, down from $1,099.99
- PowerHouse 767 (2048Wh/2400W) - $1,599.00, down from $1,999.00
- PowerHouse 767 with Expansion Battery - $2,599.00, down from $2,999.00
Twelve South
This weekend, Twelve South is offering 20 percent off sitewide and no coupon code is required for you to see this discount.
- PlugBug Slim - $19.99, down from $24.99
- AirFly - $27.99, down from $34.99
- Curve Flex for MacBook - $63.99, down from $79.99
- HiRise 3 Charging Stand - $79.99, down from $99.99
- HoverBar Duo - $63.99, down from $79.99
- BookBook CaddySack - $47.99, down from $59.99
ZAGG/Mophie
ZAGG has one of the biggest sitewide discounts this Memorial Day, offering 40 percent off sitewide. This covers ZAGG's family of brands, including Mophie, Invisible Shield, and Gear4.
- Snap+ Juice Pack Mini - $29.97, down from $49.95
- Wireless Charging Vent Mount with MagSafe - $59.97, down from $99.95
- Snap+ Multi-Device Travel Charger - $59.97, down from $99.95
- 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe - $89.97, down from $149.95
- Powerstation Pro 20,000 mAh - $89.97, down from $149.95
- Powerstation Pro AC - $119.97, down from $199.95
eBay
On eBay, you can get an extra 15 percent off select brands for Memorial Day weekend. You can find the specific list of compatible sellers on eBay's landing page for the sale, which includes a variety of tech accessories including Anker products, Apple devices, gaming accessories, and more.
To see the discount, add an eligible product to your cart and enter the code MEMORIALDAY23 at checkout to get 15 percent off your order. The code only allows for one redemption per user and it's capped at a maximum value of $500.
Belkin
Belkin is hosting a Memorial Day sale with up to 30 percent off chargers, audio accessories, portable batteries, and more. You'll need to enter the code MD23 at checkout to get these discounts, and this is not a sitewide sale, so be sure to shop directly on the Memorial Day sale event page to shop compatible products.
- Magnetic Car Vent Mount - $35.99, down from $39.99
- Dual USB-C 65W Wall Charger - $44.99, down from $49.99
- Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch - $47.99, down from $59.99
- Magnetic Wireless Car Charger - $50.99, down from $59.99
- 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro Wireless Charging Stand - $84.99, down from $99.99
- 3-in-1 BoostCharge Pro Wireless Charging Stand - $127.49, down from $149.99
Best Buy
Like it does for most major holidays, Best Buy is hosting a big Memorial Day sale this year, with discounts on TVs, laptops, video games, headphones, smartphones, streaming devices, and more.
Pad & Quill
Pad & Quill is hosting a 30 percent off sitewide discount this weekend in celebration of Memorial Day. With this event, you can save on Pad & Quill's iPhone cases, iPad folios, Apple Watch bands, wallets, and other leather goods.
All of these deals have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes.
Satechi
Satechi has 20 percent off sitewide with the code MEMORIAL20, and if you spend $150 or more you can enter the code MEMORIAL25 to get 25 percent off your order.
Satechi sells a huge variety of Apple-compatible products, from USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro to wireless chargers that support iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously.
More Deals
- AT&T - Get up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 models
- Hyper - Get up to 50 percent off select USB-C hubs, adapter, and more
- Newegg - Save on PCs, laptops, memory, and more
- Nomad - Save big in Nomad's overstock sale
- Office Depot - Save on office furniture, PCs, monitors, tech accessories, and more
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.