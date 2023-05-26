Memorial Day Deals: Discover This Weekend's Best Apple-Related Tech Accessory Sales

We're now just a few days away from Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, and numerous retailers have opened up major discounts on Apple-related products as we head into the long weekend. This includes sales from popular accessory companies like Twelve South, Mophie, Satechi, Belkin, and much more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Anker

Anker's Memorial Day deal event is focusing on its portable power station accessories, with as much as $400 off these devices. You'll only find these deals on Anker's website, and each one has a unique coupon code that you can clip on their product pages to get the deals.

Twelve South

This weekend, Twelve South is offering 20 percent off sitewide and no coupon code is required for you to see this discount.

ZAGG/Mophie

ZAGG has one of the biggest sitewide discounts this Memorial Day, offering 40 percent off sitewide. This covers ZAGG's family of brands, including Mophie, Invisible Shield, and Gear4.

eBay

On eBay, you can get an extra 15 percent off select brands for Memorial Day weekend. You can find the specific list of compatible sellers on eBay's landing page for the sale, which includes a variety of tech accessories including Anker products, Apple devices, gaming accessories, and more.

To see the discount, add an eligible product to your cart and enter the code MEMORIALDAY23 at checkout to get 15 percent off your order. The code only allows for one redemption per user and it's capped at a maximum value of $500.



Belkin

Belkin is hosting a Memorial Day sale with up to 30 percent off chargers, audio accessories, portable batteries, and more. You'll need to enter the code MD23 at checkout to get these discounts, and this is not a sitewide sale, so be sure to shop directly on the Memorial Day sale event page to shop compatible products.

Best Buy

Like it does for most major holidays, Best Buy is hosting a big Memorial Day sale this year, with discounts on TVs, laptops, video games, headphones, smartphones, streaming devices, and more.

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill is hosting a 30 percent off sitewide discount this weekend in celebration of Memorial Day. With this event, you can save on Pad & Quill's iPhone cases, iPad folios, Apple Watch bands, wallets, and other leather goods.

All of these deals have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes.



Satechi

Satechi has 20 percent off sitewide with the code MEMORIAL20, and if you spend $150 or more you can enter the code MEMORIAL25 to get 25 percent off your order.

Satechi sells a huge variety of Apple-compatible products, from USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro to wireless chargers that support iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously.



More Deals

AT&T - Get up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 models

Hyper - Get up to 50 percent off select USB-C hubs, adapter, and more

Newegg - Save on PCs, laptops, memory, and more

Nomad - Save big in Nomad's overstock sale

Office Depot - Save on office furniture, PCs, monitors, tech accessories, and more

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.