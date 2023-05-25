Apple Begins Offering Refurbished 2023 M2 Pro Mac Mini Models

Apple today began selling refurbished M2 Pro Mac mini models in its online store in the United States, offering the latest high-end version of the desktop machine at a discounted price for the first time.



Refurbished M2 Pro Mac mini models are priced starting at $1,099 for the entry-level version with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. That's a $200 discount off of the original $1,299 price tag for that machine.

Apple is selling a range of ‌Mac mini‌ models with various RAM, Ethernet, and SSD upgrades, both with the ‌M2‌ chip and with the ‌M2‌ Pro chip. Standard ‌M2‌ ‌Mac mini‌ models were added to the refurbished store earlier this week, but the ‌M2‌ Pro models just surfaced today.

Prices range from $1,099 to $2,799 depending on ‌Mac mini‌ configuration, with savings up to $400. Customers purchasing a refurbished ‌Mac mini‌ can expect to get between 12 and 15 percent off.

The ‌M2‌ and ‌M2‌ Pro ‌Mac mini‌ models came out in January 2023, replacing the prior M1 and Intel ‌Mac mini‌ options. There have been no external updates to the ‌Mac mini‌, with Apple instead focusing on internal upgrades that include the M-series chip.

Refurbished products from Apple are almost identical to new devices, with each one undergoing a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing, blemish-free external enclosures, and more. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.