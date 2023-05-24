Apple Begins Selling Ember's Temperature-Controlled Travel Mug Compatible With Find My

Apple this week began selling Ember's temperature-controlled Travel Mug 2+ with newly added support for the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The mug launched earlier this year and is priced at $199.95 on Apple's online store in the United States.



The addition of Find My support enables users to track the location of the mug in the Find My app, and a new built-in speaker can emit a chime if the mug is misplaced. Otherwise, the Mug 2+ offers the same functionality as the Travel Mug 2.

Ember's temperature-controlled mugs are designed to keep your coffee or other hot beverage at your desired drinking temperature for up to three hours, or all day if the mug is kept on the included charging coaster. The Travel Mug 2+ can be connected to an iPhone via Bluetooth and controlled with the Ember app, and it has built-in touch controls.