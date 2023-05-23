Deals: Amazon Takes $70 Off Apple Watch Series 8 With Best-Ever Prices

Today on Amazon you can get three models of the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 for the all-time low price of $329.00, down from $399.00. Colors on sale include Midnight Aluminum, Silver Aluminum, and Starlight Aluminum. In addition to this model, we're tracking numerous best-ever prices across the Apple Watch Series 8 product range on Amazon.

Both the S/M and M/L band sizes are on sale at this price, and Amazon estimates free delivery as soon as May 25 - 28 for most residences in the United States. The Apple Watch Series 8 has all of the same features as the previous generation wearable, with the addition of a temperature sensor and car crash detection functionality.

Additionally, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 has hit $359.00, down from $429.00 on Amazon. This is another match of an all-time low price on the device, and it's available in the same three colors as the 41mm GPS model.

If you're shopping for a cellular model, you can get the 41mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $429.00, down from $499.00. It's available in four colors, and overall this is a second-best price.

Amazon also has the 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $459.00, down from $529.00. This one is available in two colors, with delivery estimates as soon as May 25 for both models.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features an Always-On display that lets users see their watch face and complications at all times, as well as crack-resistant front glass, IP6X dust resistance, and a WR50 water resistance rating. Heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection, ECG readings, sleep tracking, fall detection, and loud noise monitoring are also available, plus a built-in temperature sensor that's used for giving women additional insights into their health.

