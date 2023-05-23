Deals: Amazon Takes $70 Off Apple Watch Series 8 With Best-Ever Prices

by

Today on Amazon you can get three models of the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 for the all-time low price of $329.00, down from $399.00. Colors on sale include Midnight Aluminum, Silver Aluminum, and Starlight Aluminum. In addition to this model, we're tracking numerous best-ever prices across the Apple Watch Series 8 product range on Amazon.

apple watch 8 yellowNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Both the S/M and M/L band sizes are on sale at this price, and Amazon estimates free delivery as soon as May 25 - 28 for most residences in the United States. The Apple Watch Series 8 has all of the same features as the previous generation wearable, with the addition of a temperature sensor and car crash detection functionality.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch S8 (41mm GPS) for $329.00

Additionally, the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 has hit $359.00, down from $429.00 on Amazon. This is another match of an all-time low price on the device, and it's available in the same three colors as the 41mm GPS model.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch S8 (45mm GPS) for $359.00

If you're shopping for a cellular model, you can get the 41mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $429.00, down from $499.00. It's available in four colors, and overall this is a second-best price.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch S8 (41mm Cellular) for $429.00

Amazon also has the 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $459.00, down from $529.00. This one is available in two colors, with delivery estimates as soon as May 25 for both models.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch S8 (45mm Cellular) for $459.00

The Apple Watch Series 8 features an Always-On display that lets users see their watch face and complications at all times, as well as crack-resistant front glass, IP6X dust resistance, and a WR50 water resistance rating. Heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen detection, ECG readings, sleep tracking, fall detection, and loud noise monitoring are also available, plus a built-in temperature sensor that's used for giving women additional insights into their health.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

watchOS 9 header

Apple Releases watchOS 9.5

Thursday May 18, 2023 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 9.5, the fifth major update to the watchOS 9 operating system. watchOS 9.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 9.4. watchOS 9.5 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to ...
Read Full Article42 comments
Apple Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter

Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter Not Working With iOS 16.5

Friday May 19, 2023 7:28 pm PDT by
Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter does not work with iPhones and iPads that have been updated to iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, according to several users across the MacRumors Forums, Apple Support Community, and Reddit. The adapter has a USB-A port for connecting a camera, microphone, or other USB-powered accessory to an iPhone or iPad, along with a Lightning port for charging the iPhone ...
Read Full Article168 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

MacBook Supplier Ramping Up Production as 15-Inch MacBook Air Rumored to Launch at WWDC

Saturday May 20, 2023 9:00 pm PDT by
Apple supplier Quanta Computer is likely gearing up for new MacBooks, according to research shared by investment firm Morgan Stanley. In a research note on Friday, obtained by MacRumors, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring said Quanta Computer guided for high single-digit percentage growth in the number of notebooks it assembles in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter....
Read Full Article187 comments
Apple advanced security iMessage Contact Key Verification screen Feature

iOS 16.6 Beta Lays Groundwork for iMessage Contact Key Verification

Friday May 19, 2023 12:13 pm PDT by
The iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 betas that Apple released today appear to include iMessage Contact Key Verification, though it is not yet clear if the feature is functional in the first beta. There is an iMessage Contact Key Verification setting available in the Settings app, but tapping it does not appear to activate any actual feature. It may require additional settings to be on such as...
Read Full Article33 comments
top stories 20may2023

Top Stories: iOS 16.5 Released, Apple Headset Rumors, and More

Saturday May 20, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
This week saw a good mix of Apple news and rumors including the release of iOS 16.5 and related software updates, as well as the Beats Studio Buds + earphones and an early announcement of upcoming accessibility features from Apple. On the rumor front, we heard a bit more about what we should expect to see with the iPhone 15 lineup and the M3 family of Mac and iPad chips coming later this...
Read Full Article22 comments
apple headset underside render by marcus kane

Apple Likely Filed for 'xrProOS' Trademark Last Week via Shell Company

Sunday May 21, 2023 6:24 pm PDT by
Just a few weeks ahead of WWDC, it appears that Apple continues to secretly apply for trademarks related to its rumored AR/VR headset. Apple headset concept by designer Marcus Kane Delaware-based shell company "Deep Dive LLC" submitted a trademark application for "xrProOS" stylized in Apple's SF Pro font on May 18 in Argentina, Turkey, and the Phillippines, according to online records. The...
Read Full Article125 comments