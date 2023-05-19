Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a day after the launch of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5.

Registered developers can opt in to the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to Software Update, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option and toggling on the iOS 16 Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

We don't yet know what's included in iOS 16.6 as Apple has already delivered most of the features that were promised for ‌iOS 16‌. iOS 16.6 is likely to be one of the final updates to the ‌iOS 16‌ operating system as Apple shifts its focus to iOS 17.

What a pleasant surprise on a Friday.

Really hoping the Weather Bugs have been fixed.
I still see square corners at times on my notifications in 16.5, it just converts to rounded corners faster. iOS 16 as a whole is almost a joke at this point ?
Here we go!!! Lets Go!! I believe this is the final release of iOS 16 before iOS 17.

This will be the most optimized version of iOS 16. I don't expect 16.6 to launch until September.
Not seeing it just yet.
We don't yet know what's included in iOS 16.6 as Apple has already delivered most of the features that were promised for ‌iOS 16‌. iOS 16.6 is likely to be one of the final updates

watch apple come out with IOS 16.7 and 16.8 IOS 17 is not due to be out tell the new iPhones that is a long wait in between with out any new IOS updates so this is not going to be the Final update
I all so like to no where MacRumors proof on this will be the Final update we still got June July AUG to go be for IOS 17 comes out so there for I think we at lest see IOS 16.7 if not 16.8 be for then


oh well I got some BBQ crow for them in case they are so wrong about this being the last update
What a pleasant surprise on a Friday.

Really hoping the Weather Bugs have been fixed.



