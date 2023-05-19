Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a day after the launch of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5.



Registered developers can opt in to the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to Software Update, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option and toggling on the iOS 16 Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

We don't yet know what's included in iOS 16.6 as Apple has already delivered most of the features that were promised for ‌iOS 16‌. iOS 16.6 is likely to be one of the final updates to the ‌iOS 16‌ operating system as Apple shifts its focus to iOS 17.