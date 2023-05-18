Apple Music and Apple TV Services Currently Down

A number of users are reporting that several Apple services including Apple Music and content served via the Apple TV app are currently down. Apple has yet to update its System Status page to reflect any outages, but we will update this post as more information becomes available.



‌Apple Music‌ users are seeing "Loading" text when trying to play tracks or browse, while users trying to view certain Apple TV+ content and movies rented through the TV app have seen their streams stop functioning.