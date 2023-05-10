Deals: Amazon Takes $199 Off Apple's M1 MacBook Air and M2 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Today we're tracking a pair of discounts on Apple's 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air on Amazon. With these deals you can get $199 off the notebooks, including the return of all-time low prices on both devices.



MacBook Air

Starting with the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the 256GB model is on sale for the all-time low price of $799.99, down from $999.00. All three colors are available at this price, with delivery dates estimated for May 12 at the earliest.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This version of the MacBook Air sports a tapered design and does not have the updated chassis of the newer M2 MacBook Air models. It has the M1 chip and a 13-inch Retina display, and today's sale matches the previous all-time low price seen on Amazon for the computer.

MacBook Pro

Moving to the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro, this model is on sale for $1,099.99 on Amazon, down from $1,299.00. This is a return of the all-time low price on this MacBook Pro, and the first time we've seen this low of a price on the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro since last year.

Secondly, the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00. This one is a solid second-best price on the MacBook Pro, and it's only available in Space Gray.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.