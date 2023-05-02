Apple Seeds Fourth Betas of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the fourth betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after the launch of the third betas.

iOS 16
Registered developers can opt in to the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to Software Update, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option and toggling on the iOS 16/iPadOS 16 Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

iOS 16.5 adds a Sports tab in the Apple News app, making it easier to access sports-focused content. You can choose to follow your favorite teams to get updates on a regular basis. The update also includes a new Siri option for starting a screen recording with a voice command, and multi-viewing options for sports content.

