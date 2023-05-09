Apple Begins Notifying WWDC 2023 Swift Student Challenge Winners

Just under a month ahead of WWDC, Apple has started notifying winners of this year's Swift Student Challenge, with applicants able to check their status on Apple's website. The lucky winners receive exclusive WWDC 2023 outerwear, AirPods Pro, a customized pin set, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program.



WWDC 2023 will be held online from June 5 through June 9, with sessions and other content to be made available on Apple's website and in the Apple Developer app free of charge. There will also be a special in-person day at Apple Park on June 5 for randomly selected developers to watch the keynote, enjoy evening activities, and more.

The annual challenge tasks students with creating a Swift Playgrounds project, and Apple judges submissions based on technical ability and creativity.