Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 2023 MacBook Pro Models

Apple today started selling refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for the first time in the United States. These models launched in January alongside a new Mac mini, which is not available refurbished yet.



The refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new configurations. Apple tests, inspects, cleans, and repackages all refurbished Macs to ensure they are fully functional and in good condition, and they are covered by a one-year limited warranty and eligible for AppleCare+ coverage.

The latest MacBook Pro models provide up to 20% faster performance and up to 30% faster graphics compared to the previous generation. The laptops can also be configured with up to 96GB of RAM, compared to a max of 64GB previously, and they feature Wi-Fi 6E, an HDMI 2.1 port with 8K external display support, and longer battery life.

