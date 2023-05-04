Apple Launches 20 New Games on Apple Arcade
Apple today announced that 20 new games are launching on its Apple Arcade gaming subscription service.
The announcement comes alongside a new ad for the subscription service that features some of the new titles and many of the most popular games on the platform. In Apple's press release, Apple Arcade senior director Alex Rofman said:
Apple Arcade brings together hundreds of fun titles in one gaming destination for our users to discover and enjoy. Today's launch boosts our award-winning catalog with 20 new games people will love playing and sharing with their friends and families.
The new games today joining Apple Arcade include:
- TMNT Splintered Fate (Paramount Global)
- Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)
- WHAT THE CAR? (Triband)
- Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)
- Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)
- Disney Coloring World+ (StoryToys)
- Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)
- Farming Simulator 20+ (GIANTS Software)
- Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)
- Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)
- Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)
- Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)
- Playdead’s LIMBO+ (Playdead)
- My Town Home - Family Games+ (My Town Games LTD)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses)
- PPKP+ (SHIMADA TOSHIHIRO)
- Snake.io+ (Kooapps)
- Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)
- Time Locker+ (Sotaro Otsuka)
- Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Games like WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder are exclusive to Apple Arcade, while titles like Temple Run+, Playdead's LIMBO+, and PPKP+ bring popular App Store classics to the subscription service for the first time.
Last year, Apple added more than 50 games to the Apple Arcade catalog and over 300 updates were released for games already on the paltform. Later this month, major updates are set to come to Jetpack Joyride 2, Angry Birds Reloaded, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit, Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, Asphalt 8: Airborne+, Cut the Rope Remastered, My Little Pony: Mane Merge, and more.
More to follow...
