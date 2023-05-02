Deals: Amazon's New MacBook Air Discounts Take Up to $150 Off Select Notebooks
Amazon today has Apple's M2 MacBook Air on sale at up to $150 off select notebooks. The M2 MacBook Air debuted in June 2022 with a complete redesign compared to the previous generation.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 256GB M2 MacBook Air, this model has hit $1,049.00, down from the original price of $1,199.00. You'll find Space Gray, Starlight, and Silver available at this price on Amazon, and there's an estimated delivery date of May 4-8 for all colors.
You can also get the 512GB M2 MacBook Air on sale this week, priced at $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. Amazon only has Midnight on sale at this price, and you'll again find an estimated delivery date around May 8 for this computer.
Compared to past sales, today's deals are second-best prices on these MacBook Air models. We haven't tracked record low prices on the M2 MacBook Air since February, and those sales have been some of the only times we've seen all-time lows on these notebooks in 2023. If you're shopping for a MacBook Air this week, Amazon's markdowns are definitely solid options.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
