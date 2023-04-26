Apple Releases Third Public Betas of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5

Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The third public betas come two weeks after the second public betas, and a day after Apple provided the betas to developers.



Those who have signed up their accounts for Apple's free beta testing program can enable the beta by opening up the Settings app, going to General, selecting Software Update, tapping on Beta Updates, and selecting the iOS 16 Public Beta option.

iOS 16.5 appears to be a relatively minor update, and few changes were found in the first developer beta. There is a new Sports tab located in the Apple News app, and Siri can now be asked to start a screen recording.

Development on ‌iOS 16‌ is slowing down as Apple prepares for the upcoming June debut of iOS 17, the next-generation version of iOS.