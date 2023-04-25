Apple Releases Updates to Apple Music and TV Preview Apps for Windows

by

Apple has released updates for its Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps for PC users running Windows 11, bringing what appear to be notable improvements and bug fixes to the preview apps.

apple music preview microsoft store
Last year, Microsoft said that Apple Music and Apple TV apps would be coming to the Microsoft Store in 2023 for installation on Windows devices, offering a better experience of ‌Apple Music and Apple TV+ than‌ going via the web or using Apple's outdated iTunes for Windows app.

In January, preview versions of the two apps, as well as an Apple Devices app for managing devices such as iPhones, iPads, and iPods from Windows machines appeared in the Microsoft Store. However, Apple warned that, as preview versions of these apps, "not all features may work as expected."

Apple has provided no release notes for the latest updates, so we don't have a comprehensive list of changes and fixes. However, users on Reddit have discovered that the Apple Music Preview app now appears to include support for Windows 11 media controls and keyboard shortcuts, support for lyrics, and provides smoother continuous playback of consecutive lossless tracks.

As for the Apple Devices Preview, Apple has reportedly removed mentions of the software that will run on its rumored mixed reality headset. References to "xrOS" and "RealityOS" references are now gone. Apple internally called the headset software "Reality OS" or "rOS" when it was in development, then decided to update the public name to the less generic "xrOS" name, which stands for "extended reality." Apple is expected to unveil its headset at WWDC in June.

There is no information yet on what's new in the Apple TV Preview app, but we will update this article when we learn more.

Note that installing any of these apps will prevent iTunes for Windows from opening. As a result, other content types such as audiobooks and podcasts will be inaccessible until Apple releases a compatible version of iTunes or the user uninstalls the preview apps.

Tags: Microsoft, Windows, Apple Music Guide, Apple TV Plus Guide

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Includes These Two Small But Useful Features

Friday April 21, 2023 3:02 pm PDT by
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is possible...
Read Full Article
mac family early 2023

Three Unreleased Mac Models Appear in Apple's Find My Configuration File

Friday April 21, 2023 8:32 pm PDT by
Three new Mac model identifiers were recently added to a Find My configuration file on Apple's backend, as discovered by Nicolás Álvarez (via @aaronp613). The new identifiers are Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14, and they appear in a list alongside Mac14,3 and Mac14,12, the identifiers for the latest M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models. The list in Apple's configuration file relates to overriding...
Read Full Article98 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iPadOS 17 Again Rumored to Drop Support for These iPads

Monday April 24, 2023 4:05 am PDT by
Apple in iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fifth-generation iPad, according to French tech website iPhoneSoft. This is the second time we have heard claims regarding iPad device compatibility for the next operating system Apple is developing. Early last month, a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates...
Read Full Article74 comments
apple ar headset concept 2

AR/VR Headset Rumor Recap: 10 Features Coming to Apple's Next Major Product

Friday April 21, 2023 1:22 pm PDT by
Apple in less than two months is planning to enter a new product category, debuting its first mixed reality headset. Rumors suggest that the upcoming headset will support both AR and VR technology, and that it will have a number of features that will outshine competing products. Render created by Ian Zelbo based on rumored information With the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Apple's hardware...
Read Full Article199 comments
pro display xdr workflow

Apple Reportedly Planning 32- and 42-Inch OLED Displays for 2027 Amid Switch to New Panel Technology

Saturday April 22, 2023 2:03 am PDT by
Apple will transition almost all of its iPad, MacBook, and external display models to OLED displays by 2027, according to technology research firm Omdia. Omdia's latest IT OLED display forecasts, seen by OLEDInfo, claim that worldwide OLED shipments will rise rapidly from around 9.7 million units in 2022 to over 70 million in 2028. Most of this growth will be driven by laptops, but the...
Read Full Article181 comments
top stories 22apr2023

Top Stories: Apple Card Savings Account Launches, 15-Inch MacBook Air Rumors, and More

Saturday April 22, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
With roughly six weeks to go until WWDC, rumors are continuing to fly about what we might see at the event. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman joined us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to give us his take on things, but there's still lots up in the air. This week also saw the launch of the savings account companion to Apple Card and the promised smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sound...
Read Full Article28 comments
apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kane

Apple Headset to Use 'New Proprietary Charging Connector' for External Battery

Monday April 24, 2023 5:11 am PDT by
Apple's mixed reality headset will have two ports including a USB-C interface for data transfer and a new proprietary charging connector for the external battery, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple mixed reality headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane Most AR/VR headsets on the market have an integrated battery, but reports suggest that Apple's headset will connect to a...
Read Full Article237 comments