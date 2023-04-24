Emergency SOS via Satellite Saves Students Trapped in Utah Canyon

by

The iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature last week saved a trio of students who went canyoneering in Utah and got stuck in an area with no cellular signal. Introduced last September, Emergency SOS via Satellite is designed to let ‌iPhone 14‌ users access satellite communications to get help in emergency situations.

Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT
The students who were involved spoke to Utah's KUTV (via AppleInsider) and described their dangerous ordeal. One of the students, Bridger Woods, said that the three had heard about a "pretty cool canyon" that they decided to check out because they had been canyoneering for approximately a year.

Inside the canyon, they encountered an area that had unexpectedly deep water, potentially caused by a wet winter in Utah. Woods and another student, Jeremy Mumford, were stuck in the pool for over an hour, but they ultimately were able to get out and continue deeper. They encountered another pool where the water was chest deep, and they could not get out.

Two of the students were experiencing symptoms of hypothermia, and because of the location of the canyon, there was no cellular signal, but the third student, Stephen Watts, had an ‌iPhone 14‌. According to Mumford, every 20 minutes, a "satellite would line up" to their location, and holding the phone up, they were able to get enough satellite signal to text 911.

While waiting for emergency services, the trio were able to leverage themselves out of the deep pool using rope and carabiners. With Woods going into hypothermic shock, they were still unable to get out of the 10 to 15 foot hole that they were in. Instead, they located driftwood and began a fire to warm up while emergency crews came to their rescue.

A helicopter crew from Salt Lake City arrived, as did paramedics from Arizona, and all three students were ultimately unharmed. The group told KUTV that they recommend taking a satellite phone on adventures in case of an emergency situation.

Emergency SOS via Satellite has already been used in several other life-threatening situations, including when an Alaskan man was stranded in the wilderness and when people were involved in a serious crash in the Angeles National Forest in California.

Emergency Satellite via SOS is available to all ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ users in select countries, and it can be activated when an emergency situation occurs and there is no WiFi or cellular connection available. The feature is free to use for two years, and Apple has not yet provided detail on how much it will cost going forward.

Tag: Emergency SOS via Satellite

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Includes These Two Small But Useful Features

Friday April 21, 2023 3:02 pm PDT by
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is possible...
Read Full Article
mac family early 2023

Three Unreleased Mac Models Appear in Apple's Find My Configuration File

Friday April 21, 2023 8:32 pm PDT by
Three new Mac model identifiers were recently added to a Find My configuration file on Apple's backend, as discovered by Nicolás Álvarez (via @aaronp613). The new identifiers are Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14, and they appear in a list alongside Mac14,3 and Mac14,12, the identifiers for the latest M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models. The list in Apple's configuration file relates to overriding...
Read Full Article91 comments
apple ar concept 2 ornange

Apple Tester Claims to Be 'Blown Away' by AR/VR Headset, Says There Was Giant Development Leap

Thursday April 20, 2023 11:03 am PDT by
Ahead of the unveiling of Apple's AR/VR product, there has been skepticism that the device will be well-received, both because of its rumored $3,000 price tag and the lackluster performance of competing products from companies like Sony and Meta. Concept render by Ian Zelbo At least one person testing the device is enthused about it, however. Leaker Evan Blass, who has provided accurate...
Read Full Article324 comments
apple store logo 1

WSJ: Apple to Release iPhone Journaling App for Logging Daily Activities

Friday April 21, 2023 2:48 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a Day One-style iPhone journaling app to let users compile their daily activities, as part of its efforts in the physical and mental health market, reports The Wall Street Journal. From the paywalled report: The software will compete in a category of so-called journaling apps, such as Day One, which lets users track and record their activities and thoughts. The...
Read Full Article157 comments
iOS 17 on Phone Feature

iOS 17 Rumored to Feature Wallet and Find My Improvements, macOS 14 to Be Minor Update

Friday April 21, 2023 9:26 am PDT by
iOS 17 will feature changes and improvements to the Wallet app and Find My, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. On The MacRumors Show podcast, Gurman said that he would compare iOS 17 to iOS 15 in so far as it will focus on updates to core system apps, rather than revolutionary changes or standout new features like iOS 14's widgets or iOS 16's Lock Screen redesign. In addition to...
Read Full Article106 comments
apple card savings account

Apple Launches Savings Account on iPhone With Impressive Interest Rate

Friday April 21, 2023 7:57 am PDT by
Apple Card users can now open a savings account from Goldman Sachs on their iPhone and start earning interest on their Daily Cash balance. Apple says the account offers an impressive 4.15% APY, a rate the company said is "more than 10 times the national average." However, Apple's fine print says the rate may change at any time. For comparison, other online high-yield savings accounts from...
Read Full Article
apple ar headset concept 2

AR/VR Headset Rumor Recap: 10 Features Coming to Apple's Next Major Product

Friday April 21, 2023 1:22 pm PDT by
Apple in less than two months is planning to enter a new product category, debuting its first mixed reality headset. Rumors suggest that the upcoming headset will support both AR and VR technology, and that it will have a number of features that will outshine competing products. Render created by Ian Zelbo based on rumored information With the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Apple's hardware...
Read Full Article197 comments
Mac Pro Feature Teal

Apple Silicon Mac Pro Reportedly Not Coming at WWDC, Mac Studio Refresh Likely Delayed Until M3

Friday April 21, 2023 9:54 am PDT by
The Apple silicon Mac Pro will not be among the new hardware announcements at WWDC 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes. Speaking on the latest episode of The MacRumors Show, Gurman explained that while he still expects the new Mac Pro to launch this year, it is unlikely to emerge at WWDC in June. This is a significant delay over when the machine was originally expected to launch. He...
Read Full Article548 comments