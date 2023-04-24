Deals: Apple's 2023 14-Inch MacBook Pro Arrives at New Lowest Price of $1,749.99 ($249 Off)

A new all-time low price has appeared for the 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB), now down to $1,749.99, from its original price of $1,999.00. Only Amazon has this deal in the Space Gray color right now, and the retailer provides an estimated delivery date of as soon as May 3 for fast shipping.

This beats the previous record low price on this model by about $50 and is now the best price we've ever tracked on the computer. Given that this notebook is now just about three months old, Amazon's $249 markdown is a great option for anyone wanting to buy a MacBook Pro this week.

Additionally, you can get the 12-Core M2 Pro, 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro on sale this week, available for $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. This is another all-time low price and Amazon has this one in stock in both Space Gray and Silver.

There are also a few sales on the 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro on Amazon, starting with the 12-Core M2 Pro, 512GB model for $2,249.99, down from $2,499.00. For more storage, you can get the 12-Core M2 Max, 1TB notebook for $3,249.99, down from $3,499.00.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.