Deals: Nearly Every Model of the 2022 iPad Air Available at All-Time Low Prices on Amazon

by

Amazon today has discounts across every model of the 2022 iPad Air, offering numerous all-time low prices on these tablets in multiple colors. In total, you'll find up to $119 off the iPad Air, with record low prices available for both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

ipad air yellowNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should note that for all iPad Air tablets listed below, you won't see the discounted price until you add the product to your shopping cart. Once you head to the checkout screen, Amazon will automatically apply a coupon to your cart, netting you these low prices.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, this model is available in all five colors at $499.99 on Amazon, which is down from $599.00. This is a record low price for this tablet on Amazon, and most color selections are in stock now and can arrive as soon as April 21.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has hit $649.99 on Amazon, down from $749.00. This is another record low price, and it's available in three colors. Most of these models have an estimated delivery date between April 21 and April 25 for residences in the United States.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $649.99

Moving to cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad Air is available for $629.99, down from $749.00. This one is only available in Pink and it marks a new all-time low price on this model. You'll find most of the other colors at solid second-best $649.99 price tags.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$119 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad Air for $629.99

Lastly, the 256GB cellular iPad Air has hit $799.99, down from $899.00. You'll find all five colors are available at this discounted price, which is also another all-time low price on the iPad Air.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad Air for $799.99

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

