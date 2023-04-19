Deals: Nearly Every Model of the 2022 iPad Air Available at All-Time Low Prices on Amazon

Amazon today has discounts across every model of the 2022 iPad Air, offering numerous all-time low prices on these tablets in multiple colors. In total, you'll find up to $119 off the iPad Air, with record low prices available for both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

Shoppers should note that for all iPad Air tablets listed below, you won't see the discounted price until you add the product to your shopping cart. Once you head to the checkout screen, Amazon will automatically apply a coupon to your cart, netting you these low prices.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, this model is available in all five colors at $499.99 on Amazon, which is down from $599.00. This is a record low price for this tablet on Amazon, and most color selections are in stock now and can arrive as soon as April 21.

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has hit $649.99 on Amazon, down from $749.00. This is another record low price, and it's available in three colors. Most of these models have an estimated delivery date between April 21 and April 25 for residences in the United States.

Moving to cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad Air is available for $629.99, down from $749.00. This one is only available in Pink and it marks a new all-time low price on this model. You'll find most of the other colors at solid second-best $649.99 price tags.

Lastly, the 256GB cellular iPad Air has hit $799.99, down from $899.00. You'll find all five colors are available at this discounted price, which is also another all-time low price on the iPad Air.

