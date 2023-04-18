'Pokémon Go' Creator Niantic Teams Up With Capcom for Augmented Reality Monster Hunter Game for iPhone

Niantic, the company behind the popular augmented reality iPhone game Pokémon Go, is developing a similar augmented reality title in the Capcom Monster Hunter franchise. For those unfamiliar with Monster Hunter, it is a roleplaying game where the goal is to team up with others to take down giant monsters, harvesting their components for weapons and armor.

"Monster Hunter Now" is set to launch in September 2023 , and it is a game that is being developed by both Niantic and Capcom. Like Pokémon Go, Monster Hunter Now will send players out in the real world to find augmented reality creatures to battle.

Classic Monster Hunter monsters like Rathalos, Pukei-Pukei, Great Izuchi, and others will be located in real world areas, and players will need to go out in the world to find them. The monsters can be viewed in real world locations using the ‌iPhone‌'s camera, and multiple players will be able to work together to defeat them. Items in the game will allow monsters to be lured to different locations, so they can be discovered while out on a walk and fought at home.



Components from the monsters will be able to be collected to create upgraded weapons, armor, potions, and other accessories. The game will use the well-known weapons and attack tactics that have been used in prior titles, with options for completing quests to progress. Hunters will have a companion Palico.

Niantic says that Monster Hunter Now will be designed for "everyone to enjoy at their own pace," so the game should appeal to both Monster Hunter fans and those who are new to the series.

While the game is not set to launch until September 2023, Capcom and Niantic are accepting signups for a closed beta test that is set to begin on April 25. Closed beta test access will be open to approximately 10,000 participants, and invited testers will be informed via email.