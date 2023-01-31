Kuo: Periscope Camera Lens Will Remain Limited to iPhone 16 Pro Max Model in 2024

by

The 2024 iPhone 16 Pro Max (or Ultra should Apple change the ‌iPhone‌ naming scheme) will continue to be the only ‌iPhone‌ model that will get a higher-end, upgraded periscope camera with new zoom capabilities next year, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera
As has been previously rumored several times, Apple this year will limit periscope lens technology to the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max, perhaps because of the space that the hardware requires. Keeping the periscope lens exclusive to the ‌iPhone‌ 16 Pro Max as well will see Apple breaking a tradition that often sees new features introduced as exclusives for one ‌iPhone‌ and then later expanded to additional ‌iPhone‌ models when next-generation devices release.


Kuo's information contradicts a recent report from The Elec, which said that a "Folded Zoom" periscope lens would be available in both the ‌iPhone‌ 16 Pro and the ‌iPhone‌ 16 Pro Max next year.

With a periscope lens, light is reflected by an angled mirror toward the image sensor in the camera. The directional shift allows for a "folded" telephoto lens system for improved optical zoom capabilities without the blurriness that comes with digital zoom.

Periscope lens technology is already used by Apple's competitors like Samsung, and the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max could feature up to 6x optical zoom, an improvement over the current 3x optical zoom in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

For the last few years, the Pro and Pro Max iPhones have offered similar features, and battery life has been the main distinguishing feature between the devices aside from display size. Limiting periscope zoom technology to the Pro Max will likely frustrate those who like to have the latest technology but who do not care for the larger 6.7-inch size.

As Apple is adding more features to the larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ "Pro Max," there are rumors that it could instead be called the ‌iPhone 15‌ Ultra, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

BC2009 Avatar
BC2009
10 minutes ago at 09:20 am
Gotta love how we are making predictions on features exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro Max that are not yet even released in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Why this rumor matters when it is 20 months away eludes me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
9 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Makes sense. It should only remain in the Pro line up to differentiate the dollar iPhone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThisBougieLife Avatar
ThisBougieLife
5 minutes ago at 09:25 am
Not a big fan of bigger phones getting extra features and Apple has a mixed record on it, but hopefully they will improve the technology to the point that it can be included in the smaller non-Max Pro.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Multi Display CarPlay 1

Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience Later This Year With These 5 Features

Sunday January 29, 2023 10:15 am PST by
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura, Audi,...
Read Full Article
iphone 15 pro wifi 6e

Internal Apple Document From Leaker 'Unknownz21' Confirms Wi-Fi 6E Will Be Limited to iPhone 15 Pro Models

Friday January 27, 2023 10:01 am PST by
Multiple rumors have suggested that the next-generation iPhone 15 models will adopt the Wi-Fi 6E standard that Apple has already introduced in the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, and now a leaked document appears to confirm Apple's plans. Sourced from researcher and Apple leaker Unknownz21 (@URedditor), the document features diagrams of the iPhone 15's antenna architecture. D8x refers to the...
Read Full Article231 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have These 8 Features

Friday January 27, 2023 2:11 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September as usual. Already, rumors suggest the devices will have at least eight exclusive features not available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. An overview of the eight features rumored to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models:A17 chip: iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with an A17...
Read Full Article
top stories 28jan2023

Top Stories: iOS 16.3 Released, iPhone 15 Pro Rumors, macOS Tips and Tricks, and More

Saturday January 28, 2023 6:00 am PST by
Following last week's hardware announcements, this week saw the actual release of several of the new products as well as operating system updates bringing new features and bug fixes across Apple's platforms. This week also saw some fresh rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup and Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset, while we shared some tips to help you get the most of your macOS experience, so read...
Read Full Article19 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Blue

Kuo: Apple to Release Foldable iPad With Carbon Fiber Kickstand in 2024

Monday January 30, 2023 12:55 am PST by
Apple will launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand sometime next year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets, Kuo said he expects an "all-new design foldable iPad" to be the next big product launch in the iPad lineup, with no other major iPad releases in the next nine to 12 months. The analyst said he was "positive" that the foldable device would arrive in...
Read Full Article205 comments
Hero0013

Best Apple Deals of the Week: 2021 MacBook Pro Gets Massive $500 Markdowns as Samsung Discounts TVs and Memory Accessories

Friday January 27, 2023 11:07 am PST by
As we near the end of January, this week we saw a collection of deals on Apple's iPad Pro, iMac, and the 2021 MacBook Pro. Additionally, we're tracking new sales on TVs and memory accessories from Samsung. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Samsung...
Read Full Article15 comments