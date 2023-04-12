Apple Releases tvOS 16.4.1 and HomePod Software 16.4.1

Apple today released new tvOS 16.4.1 software for the Apple TV models and HomePod 16.4.1 software for the ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini.



According to Apple's release notes for the update on the ‌HomePod‌, it includes performance and stability improvements. Apple does not provide release notes when installing tvOS updates, but it likely includes similar performance and stability improvements.

‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.

The tvOS 16.4.1 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to ‌tvOS 16.4.1 automatically.