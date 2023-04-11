Deals: Take $150 Off Apple's M2 MacBook Air, Starting at $1,049 for 256GB
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is on sale in nearly every configuration across Amazon and B&H Photo today, with $150 off these notebooks. The M2 MacBook Air debuted in June 2022 with a complete redesign compared to the previous generation.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 256GB M2 MacBook Air, this model has hit $1,049.00, down from the original price of $1,199.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo]. You'll find all four colors available at this price on both Amazon and B&H Photo, and both retailers provide an estimated delivery date around April 19-20 for most colors.
You can also get the 512GB M2 MacBook Air on sale this week, priced at $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo]. Amazon has all four colors on sale, while B&H Photo has three at this price. You'll again find an estimated delivery date around April 17 - 20 for these computers.
Compared to past sales, today's deals are second-best prices on these MacBook Air models. We haven't tracked record low prices on the M2 MacBook Air since February, and those sales have been some of the only times we've seen all-time lows on these notebooks in 2023. If you're shopping for a MacBook Air this week, Amazon and B&H Photo's markdowns are definitely solid options.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 16.4.1, a minor update to the iOS 16 operating system that first came out last September. iOS 16.4.1 is a bug fix update that comes almost two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.4, an update that introduced new Emoji, Safari Web Push notifications, Voice Isolation for phone calls, and more.
iOS 16.4.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going ...
An Apple Store at the Alderwood Mall was burgled last weekend, with thieves infiltrating the location through a nearby coffee shop. According to Seattle's King 5 News, thieves broke into Seattle Coffee Gear, went into the bathroom, and cut a hole in the wall to get to the Apple Store backroom.
The burglars were able to bypass the Apple Store's security system by using the adjacent coffee...
WWDC is now just two months away, and we're starting to hear a bit more about what we might see with upcoming iOS 17 and watchOS 10 updates that should be unveiled during the keynote.
This week also saw the release of an iOS 16.4.1 bug fix update, another rumor about Apple's timeline for transitioning some of its Mac notebooks to OLED display technology, and a curious Bitcoin-related...
A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.
The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around five months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and much more.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15...
Apple made the first beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last month. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 should be publicly released in May, and it is possible that...
Apple today released iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, respectively, and it's a good idea to install them as soon as you can because all three updates include important security fixes.
According to Apple's security support documents for iOS and macOS, the new software includes fixes for two separate vulnerabilities, both of which were known by Apple...
Top Rated Comments