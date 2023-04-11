Deals: Take $150 Off Apple's M2 MacBook Air, Starting at $1,049 for 256GB

Apple's M2 MacBook Air is on sale in nearly every configuration across Amazon and B&H Photo today, with $150 off these notebooks. The M2 MacBook Air debuted in June 2022 with a complete redesign compared to the previous generation.

Starting with the 256GB M2 MacBook Air, this model has hit $1,049.00, down from the original price of $1,199.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo]. You'll find all four colors available at this price on both Amazon and B&H Photo, and both retailers provide an estimated delivery date around April 19-20 for most colors.

You can also get the 512GB M2 MacBook Air on sale this week, priced at $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00 [Amazon / B&H Photo]. Amazon has all four colors on sale, while B&H Photo has three at this price. You'll again find an estimated delivery date around April 17 - 20 for these computers.

Compared to past sales, today's deals are second-best prices on these MacBook Air models. We haven't tracked record low prices on the M2 MacBook Air since February, and those sales have been some of the only times we've seen all-time lows on these notebooks in 2023. If you're shopping for a MacBook Air this week, Amazon and B&H Photo's markdowns are definitely solid options.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.