Apple Celebrates First Stores in India With iPhone, iPad, and Mac Wallpapers

Apple today announced that its first two retail stores in India will be opening next week. To celebrate the occasion, Apple has made special wallpapers for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac available to download on its website, with direct links provided below.



Apple BKC will open in Mumbai on April 18 at 11 a.m. local time, followed by Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20 at 10 a.m. local time. In addition to sales, the stores will provide customers with access to various services, including Genius Bar appointments for tech support, Today at Apple creativity sessions, device trade-ins, and more.

Click or tap on the links below to download the wallpapers:

Apple BKC: iPhone, iPad, and Mac

iPhone, iPad, and Mac Apple Saket: iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple's online store launched in India in September 2020, but the company lacked a physical retail presence in the country until now. Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly plans to attend the store openings and meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.