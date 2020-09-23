Apple's Online Store Launches in India
After announcing last week that it would be launching its online store in India on September 23, the store has now gone live, opening up direct sales for Apple in a largely untapped market with significant growth potential.
As in other countries, Apple's Indian online store offers a full range of Apple products and accessories, with shopping assistance from Apple Specialists, free no-contact delivery, a trade-in program for iPhone sales, free one-on-one online training sessions with certain product purchases, build-to-order Mac options, and multiple payment options.