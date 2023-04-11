Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two weeks after the launch of the first betas.



Registered developers can opt in to the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to Software Update, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option and toggling on the iOS 16/iPadOS 16 Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

iOS 16.5 adds a Sports tab in the Apple News app, making it easier to access sports-focused content. You can choose to follow your favorite teams to get updates on a regular basis. The update also includes a new Siri option for starting a screen recording with a voice command.