Deals: Apple's New 2023 MacBook Pro Notebooks Discounted on Amazon, Starting at $1,849.99 ($149 Off)

Amazon is kicking off the week with a fresh discount on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB), on sale for $1,849.99, down from $1,999.00. You can get this notebook in both Space Gray and Silver on Amazon, with delivery dates estimated around April 18 - 21.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is a solid second-best price on the 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro, which hasn't seen a record low discount since February. Given that this computer is now just about three months old, Amazon's $149 markdown is a great option for anyone wanting to buy a MacBook Pro this week.

There are also a few sales on the 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro on Amazon, starting with the 12-Core M2 Pro, 512GB model for $2,349.99, down from $2,499.00. For more storage, you can get the 12-Core M2 Pro, 1TB model for $2,549.99, down from $2,699.00. Last is the 12-Core M2 Max, 1TB notebook for $3,199.00, down from $3,499.00.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.