iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerabilities
Apple today released iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, respectively, and it's a good idea to install them as soon as you can because all three updates include important security fixes.
According to Apple's security support documents for iOS and macOS, the new software includes fixes for two separate vulnerabilities, both of which were known by Apple to have been actively exploited in the wild.
The IOSurfaceAccelerator vulnerability could allow an app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple addressed the out-of-bounds write issue with improved input validation. The WebKit vulnerability could allow maliciously crafted web content to execute code. Apple fixed this issue with improved memory management.
Google's Threat Analysis Group and Amnesty International's Security Lab are credited with finding and reporting both issues to Apple.
Apple has also released a new Safari 16.4.1 update for macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur, which likely addresses the WebKit vulnerability.
Popular Stories
Apple is currently experiencing issues with its weather data provider, leaving many users unable to see live weather information and forecasts for regions in the Weather app.
The issue appears to be affecting many users across the globe, with Weather apps on several Apple platforms impacted, including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. Apple is currently trying to resolve an issue with its ...
iOS 17 will feature "major" changes to Control Center on the iPhone, according to a MacRumors forum member who leaked accurate details about the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro before the device was announced last year. In an email, the anonymous source added that iOS 17 will be focused on performance and stability improvements, suggesting that a revamped Control Center could be one of...
iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and fifth-generation iPad, according to a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates. The devices in this list were released between November 2015 and November 2017.
If this rumor is accurate, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 would be incompatible with...
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.4.1 for the iPhone, according to a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates. It's unclear when the update will be available, but it will likely be released this week or next week.
Minor updates like iOS 16.4.1 are typically focused on bug fixes and security improvements. Since iOS 16.4 was released last week, some iPhone users...
Following six weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.4 was released to the public this week. The software update includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone 8 and newer. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions.
Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes added with iOS 16.4,...
Apple has designs on a future AirPods case featuring a built-in touchscreen display that would enable users to control audio sources and interact with apps associated with the connected device, according to a newly published patent.
Filed by Apple in September 2021 and published last week by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, "Devices, Methods, and Graphical User Interface Interactions...
Apple's iOS 17 operating system will be compatible with all iPhones that are capable of running iOS 16, claims a previously reliable source with alleged contacts within Apple, contradicting yesterday's rumor.
On Tuesday, a separate source with a good track record for predicting the general release window of upcoming Apple software updates suggested that iOS 17 will drop support for the...
In every copy of macOS that has shipped since 2018, Apple has included the original Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto, and no-one seems to know why. The baffling discovery (or rediscovery - see below) was recently made by developer and waxy.org writer Andy Baio, who stumbled upon the PDF document while trying to fix a problem with his printer.
Anyone with a Mac running macOS Mojave...
Top Rated Comments