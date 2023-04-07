Apple Releases macOS 13.3.1 With Fix for Apple Watch Unlock

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.3.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system released last October. ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3.1 comes almost two weeks after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.3.



The ‌‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌‌ 13.3.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

According to Apple’s release notes for the update, it introduces a fix for a bug that could cause Auto Unlock with Apple Watch not to work, plus it includes a fix for an issue that caused the pushing hands emoji not to show skin tone variations.

Apple is already beta testing ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4, an update that will follow ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 and should see a release in the next month or so.