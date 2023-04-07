Apple Releases macOS 13.3.1 With Fix for Apple Watch Unlock

by

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.3.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system released last October. ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3.1 comes almost two weeks after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.3.

Ventura Macs Feature Red
The ‌‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌‌ 13.3.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

According to Apple’s release notes for the update, it introduces a fix for a bug that could cause Auto Unlock with Apple Watch not to work, plus it includes a fix for an issue that caused the pushing hands emoji not to show skin tone variations.

macOS Ventura 13.3.1 provides important bug fixes and security updates for your Mac including:

- Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations
- Auto Unlock your Mac with Apple Watch may not work

Apple is already beta testing ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4, an update that will follow ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 and should see a release in the next month or so.

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
19 minutes ago at 10:12 am
Lot of people waiting for this MacOS 13.3 update also, now you have it to install.

Problems mentioned that this might help with are Universal Control and Handoff, Home directory, and Home app. Try it and see.
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
16 minutes ago at 10:14 am
About time…
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
18 minutes ago at 10:12 am
I wish they would fix the "signal too weak to unlock" issue.
robbietop Avatar
robbietop
17 minutes ago at 10:13 am
For Macs without Touch ID, this is a God send thank you.

With TouchID, its just faster to put your finger on the sensor.
underattack Avatar
underattack
12 minutes ago at 10:19 am
any fix for the handoff issue? (or is that related to the Apple Watch issue)? Appears to affect my M1 Mac more than my Intel Macs.
majus Avatar
majus
12 minutes ago at 10:19 am
Why did Gurman miss leaking that this was coming?
