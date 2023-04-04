Deals: Get Up to $300 Off Apple's Newest 13-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros, Starting at $1,099

Today we're tracking a pair of discounts on MacBook Pros on Amazon, including the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro from 2022 and the 16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro from this year. Both of these deals are all-time low prices on the notebooks, and are being matched at B&H Photo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2, 256GB), you can get this computer for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00 (matched at B&H). This generation of the MacBook Pro doesn't feature any external design changes, mainly focusing on internal advancements to performance and efficiency with the newer M2 chip.

Moving to the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Max, 1TB), this model is down to $3,199.00, from $3,499.00 (matched at B&H). This is one of the higher-end configurations of the new 2023 MacBook Pro lineup, and today's sale is the first time we've tracked such a steep discount on this model. As of writing, it's the only 2023 MacBook Pro with a significant discount available online.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.