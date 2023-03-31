Apple Removing Keynote App's Presentation Sharing Feature in Future Update

Apple plans to remove the Keynote Live feature in a future version of its Keynote app, according to a new support document. The feature allows for a presentation to be played over the internet in the Keynote app on the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.



Apple recommends using screen sharing to share a Keynote presentation in apps such as FaceTime, Zoom, and WebEx, with steps outlined in the document.

Apple updated the Keynote app for both iOS and macOS this week with Apple Pencil hover support, the ability to export and send a copy of a presentation in a different format right from the Share menu, and various other improvements and bug fixes. Apple did not indicate exactly when the Keynote Live feature will be removed.