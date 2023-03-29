WWDC 2023 Includes Swift Student Challenge, Some Winners Able to Attend Apple Park Special Event

Apple today announced the WWDC 2023 event, which is set to be held from June 5 to June 9. Alongside the announcement, Apple began accepting submissions for the annual Swift Student Challenge, which tasks students with creating an innovative coding project using Apple's Swift Playgrounds app.



Submissions are open starting today, with Apple to accept projects through April 19 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Entrants must be at least 13 years old (in the U.S.) and need to be registered as a member of the Apple Developer Program. There's also an academic requirement, so those who enter must be students in some capacity.

Students will need to create an interactive scene in an app playground that can be experienced within three minutes. Entries are judged on technical accomplishment, creativity of ideas, and content of written responses explaining the project and other app development experience.

Winners will receive exclusive WWDC 2023 outerwear (which has been a jacket in past years), AirPods Pro, a customized pin set, and a one year membership in the Apple Developer Program.

There will also be a random selection process among winners to choose students to attend the special event that Apple plans to hold at Apple Park on June 5. Students can opt-in to this selection process when uploading their projects, and this lottery is separate from the main developer lottery for the event. Travel and accommodations will not be included.

Apple will inform students about their status by the end of the business day on Tuesday, May 9. Entries can be submitted through Apple's developer website. The full terms and conditions of the challenge are also available for those who have questions.